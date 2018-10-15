NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus Looks Set to Launch in China on Tuesday

, 15 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus Looks Set to Launch in China on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nokia

Nokia X7 has been teased numerously on social media hours before launch

Highlights

  • Nokia has teased the display notch and chin
  • The phone will run an Android One-based version of Google’s software
  • Nokia X7 launch is set for launch in China on Tuesday

Nokia X7, the Chinese version of the upcoming Nokia 7.1 Plus, looks set to launch at an event scheduled for Tuesday in China. Next in the lineup that currently consists of the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5) and the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6), the Nokia X7 will borrow the same design elements including a wide display notch, a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, glass body, and a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor. Nokia has started teasing the smartphone on its social media accounts with hours to go before the Nokia X7’s official unveiling.

All of the three teasers posted on Nokia’s Weibo account show off the front of the smartphone that reveals a bezel-less display with a notch up top and a chin on the bottom with standard Nokia branding. Just last week, Nokia Mobile India published a teaser that shows off the large form factor of the upcoming Nokia X7/ Nokia 7.1 Plus. The company has also confirmed that the rear cameras of the smartphone will sport two ZEISS optic lenses with improved low-light photo capturing abilities.

Nokia X7 specifications (rumoured)

The Nokia X7 will run a stock version of Android, as part of the Android One programme, and is expected to sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) TFT display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset will most likely be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage.

The phone might sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the Nokia X7 will reportedly sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to sport a 3,400mAh unit under the hood.

Earlier this month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 smartphone in the company’s revamped lineup of handsets, at an event in London. The phone comes with features such as a Snapdragon 636 SoC, a 19:9 PureDisplay panel with HDR support, USB Type-C charging, and Carl Zeiss optics.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia X7, Nokia 7.1 Plus, HMD Global
Sony Launches 'World's Toughest and Fastest' SD Cards in India
India's Data Localisation Decision Leaves Global Digital Payment Firms in a Bind
Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus Looks Set to Launch in China on Tuesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  2. Asus Schedules October 17 Event, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Successor Incoming?
  3. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. Six Sony Smartphones Now Up to Rs. 10,000 Cheaper in India
  5. Poco F1's Poco Launcher Now Available to All Android Users
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Tweaks How 'Delete for Everyone’ Feature Works
  7. Apple Watch Series 4 Price in India, Launch Date Officially Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Launched in India: Event Highlights
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Price Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Tuesday's Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.