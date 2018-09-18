Nokia X7 Leak Tips No Display Notch, Large Screen, Snapdragon 710 SoC

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphone has been leaked on several occasions in the past, and now the latest report brings a host of new information about the smartphone. According to the latest leak, the upcoming Nokia X7 will sport a large 6.9-inch display with 1080x2160 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a single selfie camera setup, and thin bezels on the left and right edge of the screen. It is claimed the Nokia X7 will not sport a display notch, and will have a slight chin at the bottom as well.

The display panel has been leaked by a digital blogger, and first reported by Chinese website Leikeji. The display panel seems to be identical to the ones leaked recently, lending more weight to the claim that the Nokia X7 will not sport a notch. The report also states that the Nokia X7 will sport a 6.9-inch screen, significantly bigger than the current Nokia 7 Plus, which sports a 6-inch display. The resolution of the display is 1080x2160 pixels, and the smartphone is reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Nokia 7 Plus, in comparison, is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The display panel shows a single selfie camera setup with a proximity sensor on either side of the earpiece. The smartphone is also said to support 18W fast-charging.

To recall, HMD Global had recently released a teaser for an upcoming Nokia smartphone, expected to be the Nokia X7. While one of the images in the teaser did not show a display notch, another image mentioned the 19:9 aspect ratio hinting at the presence of the notch. Hence, it is worth noting that there is no official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the name of the upcoming Nokia handset. All the information is pure speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Nokia X7 was rumoured to launch alongside the Nokia 9 flagship, and now that reports of its delay till 2019 are doing the rounds, there is no new word on when the Nokia X7 will launch.