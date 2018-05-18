While the Nokia X6 debuted in China just earlier this week, speculations around its global rollout have started reaching new heights as HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas kicked off a poll on Twitter on Friday to start asking whether the new handset should reach other markets. As per another report, a new Nokia X6 variant is in works with model number TA-1103 that could be made available around the world. A separate report claims that instead of the Nokia X6, the Finnish company is planning to bring the Nokia X5 and Nokia X7 as its new Nokia X series handsets for the global markets.

"Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too," Sarvikas wrote on Twitter while hosting the poll that was started on Thursday but was live at the time of filing this story and received over 5,299 votes. He also hinted at the global arrival of the Nokia X6 by responding to Android Authority's tweet highlighting that the Nokia X6 will not be coming to the US and saying, "Hold the press! We are still polling this!"

Meanwhile, a new Nokia handset with TA-1103 model number has received Bluetooth certification, as per a report by NokiaPowerUser. This could be the global version of the Nokia X6. The Bluetooth certification unsurprisingly doesn't reveal any major specifications of the handset.

However, another report by folks at NokiaPowerUser claims that instead of the Nokia X6, HMD Global is preparing to launch the Nokia X5 and Nokia X7 globally. This could still hold true - HMD Global may still launch the X5 and X7 at some point. The report, citing a source familiar with the development, doesn't detail any specifications or key features of the two new Nokia handsets. However, it is believed that the new models could come with a slightly different hardware than what was featured on the Nokia X6.

HMD Global has notably scheduled a global launch event in Russia on May 29 where it might reveal some details about the next Nokia X series models. The event is also likely to be the place for the refreshed versions of the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 and include the Nokia 3.1.

The Nokia X6 price starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,100). All these variants will be available in China starting May 21.

Nokia X6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, featuring an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera sensors work with preloaded AI features and come with HDR support. Besides, the smartphone has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 3060mAh battery.