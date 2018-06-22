Nokia X6 India Support Page Goes Live, Tipping Imminent Launch

Nokia X6 was launched in China last month, and it is the first smartphone from HMD Global to sport a notch display. The smartphone has been a hit in the Chinese market, with stocks selling out in seconds. It has since then been tipped for a global launch, with reported listings on the Bluetooth certification site as well as its international website. Now, the Nokia X6's support page has gone live on the India website, tipping its arrival in the country.

The Nokia X6 user guide on the Indian website details all the necessary information from starting your phone, to using all of its features. The Indian website also notes that the Nokia X6 complies with all the DoT regulations in the country. "Your mobile device is also designed to meet the requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications. These requirements set a SAR limit of 1.6 W/kg averaged over one gram of tissue," the support page notes. The page is still live on the Indian website, indicating we could expect an announcement soon.

The Nokia X6 has a notch display, a vertical dual camera setup at the back, and a fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone's price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,100). Details on the pricing and availability of the Nokia X6 in India can be expected to be announced soon.

Nokia X6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, featuring an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera sensors work with preloaded AI features and come with HDR support. Besides, the smartphone has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 3060mAh battery.