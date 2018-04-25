Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X6 With 5.8-inch Display, Dual Cameras Leaks Ahead of April 27 Launch

 
, 25 April 2018
Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • Nokia X6 rumoured to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants
  • It is said to sport dual cameras with Carl Zeiss lens
  • The price is said to start around CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 16,800)

HMD Global is expected to launch at least two smartphones in its Nokia X-series on April 27. The launch date and the new smartphone models have previously been leaked online. And now, specifications and renders of one of the variants — Nokia X6 — have also surfaced. As per the latest leaks, the Nokia X6 will come with an iPhone X-like notch and the back panel looks similar to the Nokia 7 Plus.

As per a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the Nokia X6 will sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. While it is an almost bezel-less screen there is a small chin at the bottom with the Nokia logo. As mentioned earlier, the back panel appears to be similar to that of Nokia 7 Plus, because of the placement of dual cameras and copper accents. The Nokia X6, however, sports LED flash just below the camera.

The smartphone is said to come in two processor variants — Snapdragon 636 SoC and MediaTek P60 processor. It will also be available in two storage variants — 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 will feature a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel Carl Zeiss lens. The handset will run stock Android 8.1 Oreo. Also, it will come with a fingerprint scanner.

When it comes to pricing, the Nokia X6 is rumoured to cost CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage model could be priced at CNY 1799 yuan (roughly Rs. 19,000), a report in Digi TechQQ claimed.

