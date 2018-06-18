HMD Global is seemingly busy in making the newly launched Nokia 2 (2018), Nokia 3 (2018), and Nokia 5 (2018) available across the worldwide markets. However, the company is not just focused on that, and is working on bringing more new models to the market as well. The alleged Nokia 5.1 Plus that was seen in renders recently, has now received Bluetooth certification as well. Furthermore, two Nokia X6 variants have also received Bluetooth certification, hinting at an impending arrival outside of China.

A Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1109 has appeared in Bluetooth certification, and while it isn't exclusively mentioned that this device is the Nokia 5.1 Plus or the Nokia X5 (2018), it is largely expected to be. Nokiapoweruser reports that Nokia TA-1109 is listed to be powered by a MediaTek chipset, and a recent leak also claimed that the Nokia 5.1 Plus or the Nokia X5 is said to sport a MediaTek chipset. Thus, the speculation that the model number TA-1109 is indeed the Nokia 5.1 Plus can be made, as there is no other low-end to mid-range smartphone from Nokia that has been leaked recently. However, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Render leaks of the Nokia 5.1 Plus claim that the smartphone will come with a thin-bezel display and include the notch - featuring a front camera, earpiece, and some sensors. On the back, the renders show a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor. Further, there is apparently a USB Type-C port and a loudspeaker grill at the bottom, while the top of the smartphone seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Separately, Nokia model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116 have also appeared in Bluetooth certification, and these could be the global variants of the Nokia X6. Nokiapoweruser reports that the TA-1116 model was also spotted on Russian certification recently, and all of this hints at an imminent release out of China. The smartphone was also spotted on Taiwan certification site, hinting at a release in that market as well.

The Nokia X6 is currently only available in China, and the price starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,100). All these variants will be available in China starting May 21.

Nokia X6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, featuring an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera sensors work with preloaded AI features and come with HDR support. Besides, the smartphone has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 3060mAh battery.