Nokia X6 is set to hit the global market, and the global rollout is expected to begin with Hong Kong. The handset, which debuted in China in May, is reportedly launching in the Hong Kong market on July 19. The fresh development comes weeks after the anticipation of the global launch of the Nokia X6 that features a display notch and includes a Face Unlock feature to rival the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Last month, the handset surfaced on the official Nokia site in India.

Folks at Mobile Magazine HK report the Nokia X6 will come to Hong Kong as the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Despite the change in its name, the handset is said to have the same design and hardware that was originally launched in China. This means that the new model will have a 5.8-inch display with a notch design and an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood. However, some changes are likely to be available on the software front as the upcoming handset is rumoured to come under Google's Android One programme - just like the Nokia 6 (2018) that was unveiled at MWC 2018 back in February. It is also expected to run stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The Nokia X6 in China, in contrast, runs Android Oreo with a custom interface on top.

Having said that, it hasn't been revealed whether HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, in plans to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus across the global markets following its arrival in Hong Kong. The price of the rumoured handset is also yet to be surfaced. Nevertheless, we can safely assume that some formal details on the global variant of the Nokia X6 will emerge at the launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus later this month.

Previously, HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas hosted a Twitter poll to understand the demand for the new smartphone in markets other than China. Furthermore, the global variant of the Nokia X6 allegedly received Taiwan's NCC certification last month.

Nokia X6 specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There is a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has Bothie feature to let users capture images from its front and rear camera sensors simultaneously. It also comes preloaded with a Face Unlock feature. Besides, the model packs a 3060mAh battery.