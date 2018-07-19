NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints

Highlights

  • The smartphone has been teased for launch in Taiwan
  • Launch date hasn't been specified
  • It will run Android One-based software

After reports of Nokia X6 making its way out of China into the global market as soon as July 19 in Hong Kong, a new development has confirmed that the smartphone is shortly coming to the Taiwanese market instead. This will make Taiwan the first market out of Mainland China to get Nokia's latest X6 smartphone. The teaser, posted on Nokia Taiwan's official Facebook page, shows a Nokia X6 smartphone alongside Android One branding. The smartphone has been rumoured to launch as the Nokia 6.1 Plus with Android One, out of its home country.

Even the comments on the Facebook thread point towards the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker. The post hints towards the launch of the Nokia X6 in Taiwan "this summer". Indian pricing, release, and availability is not known yet, but we can expect the Nokia 6.1 Plus to make its way to the Indian market in the coming weeks.

nokia x6 facebook inline Nokia X6

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nokia Mobile Taiwan

 

HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee for phones, on Thursday launched its latest Nokia 3.1 in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 10,499 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage, and will be available in the country starting July 21 across major retailers and online on Paytm Mall and Nokia.in.

Nokia X6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) panel with 2.5D curved glass and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 has a dual rear camera setup with primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, both with an aperture of f/2.0. Front of the handset offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3,060mAh battery under the hood, coupled with an 18W adaptor. Connectivity options on the Nokia X6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia
Nokia X5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto E5 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared
Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  3. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
  8. Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
  9. Should You Buy an Nvidia 10-Series GPU Right Now?
  10. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.