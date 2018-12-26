Nokia X5 that was launched by HMD Global in China earlier this year has started receiving the Android Pie update. The update is now rolling out in China. Nokia X5 came with Android 8.1 Oreo at the time of its launch in July this year. With the Nokia X5 users bagging the update, the global variant of the device, the Nokia 5.1 Plus, is also likely to receive the update soon. The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched back in August.

The Android Pie update for Nokia X5 is now rolling out now, the company confirmed via Weibo. The update is said to be 1467MB in size and will require a minimum of 2940MB of space available in your smartphones. The update will also reportedly bring new system navigation among other feature to the device. The update was first reported by ITHome. Nokia X5 was the second Nokia X-series smartphone to be launched after Nokia X6 by Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global.

As we mentioned, the Nokia X5 was launched in July, and the next month, was launched globally as the Nokia 5.1 Plus. In China, HMD Global has some customisations on top of Android. With its global variants, however, HMD Global subscribes to the Android One programme, offering timely updates.

Nokia X5 specifications

The Nokia X5 comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a double-sided glass body and sports a display notch and a slight chin. The Nokia X5 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary and a 5 megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel lens with AI-image technology.

The dual SIM (dual 4G VoLTE) device is available in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC (4 Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.0GHz + 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz) and packs a 3,060mAh battery. The smartphone is available in Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue, and Glacier White colour options.