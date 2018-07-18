Nokia X5 has finally been launched by HMD Global in China. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup stacked vertically, a display notch, and runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The Nokia X5 is the second smartphone in the Nokia X-series, the first being the Nokia X6 launched earlier this year. The Nokia X6 was the first smartphone to embrace the display notch in the Nokia phones portfolio. HMD Global has revealed the Nokia X5 price, availability, and specifications.

Nokia X5 price, availability

The Nokia X5 has been launched in two bundles 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options, and both the variants are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,999) and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,999) respectively. The smartphone will go on sale on July 19, and registrations on Suning.com have already begun. The smartphone will be available in Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue, and Glacier White colour options.

Nokia X5 design

The Nokia X5 sports a double-sided glass body with a polycarbonate frame. There's a display notch in the front with a slight chin at the bottom of the display with the Nokia logo, and the company claims that the screen-to-body ratio is at 84 percent. There is a logo at the back as well below the fingerprint sensor. The vertically stacked dual camera sensor, the fingerprint sensor and the logo all sit below one another at the rear top centre. The volume rocker and power button sit on the right edge of the smartphone, while the 3.5mm audio jack is situated at the top edge.

Nokia X5 specifications

The Nokia X5, as mentioned, runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo, and HMD Global promises monthly patches and fast Android updates. The dual-SIM device (dual 4G VoLTE) sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC (4x Cortex-A73 at 2.0GHz + 4x Coretx-A53 at 2.0GHz, 1xVPU), and RAM/storage bundles include 3GB RAM/32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB storage options. The Nokia X5 supports a microSD card slot that allows for further expansion of storage (up to 256GB).

Optics include a 13-megapixel rear main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. There's an LED flash sitting below the two sensors at the back. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4 degree angle of view. It comes with AI image technology, built-in portrait background blur, portrait skin mode, HDR mode and other functions.

The Nokia X5 packs a 3060mAh battery, and it claims to offer up to 27 hours of life time, 17.5 hours of talk time, 19.5 hours of music playback, 5.8 hours during gaming, and 12 hours of video playback. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM radio, and Dual 4G Dual VoLTE. The dimensions of the Nokia X5 are at 149.51x71.98x 8.096mm. Onboard sensors include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, digitabl compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.