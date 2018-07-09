NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia X5 Leaked Press Images Tip Larger Notch, Thicker Bezels Compared to Nokia X6; Price Details Tipped

 
, 09 July 2018
Nokia X5 Leaked Press Images Tip Larger Notch, Thicker Bezels Compared to Nokia X6; Price Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Baidu

Highlights

  • Nokia X5 will allegedly be priced less than CNY 1,000
  • It will sport thick bezels and a substantial chin
  • Nokia X5 is expected to launch in China on July 11

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is touted to be the next smartphone in line in Nokia's X-Series of smartphones. With a July 11 launch teased by the HMD Global licensed brand itself, we have less than a couple of days to go before we see the smartphone being officially launched. A new report has now given us an alleged look at the official press renders of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. As per the photos, the Nokia X5 looks a lot like the recently launched Nokia X6 but might come with slightly thicker bezels and a larger notch.

As per a post on Chinese social media website Baidu, first spotted by SuomiMobiili.fi, the Nokia X5 will launch in China this week for a price of less than CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,400). Apart from that, the original uploader suggests that the smartphone will have bigger bezels than the Nokia X6. According to the leaked renders, the Nokia X5 has been shown to sport a large display notch on the front, with Nokia branding on the chin. On the back, there appears to be a vertically stacked dual camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is seen in a Blue colour variant.

Certain comments on the Baidu thread point towards the presence of a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage on the smartphone. Previously, certain leaks have suggested that the Nokia X5 will sport a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, courtesy the notch. The handset is expected to get multiple variants with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

The handset is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and bear a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor alongwith a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone might get an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling. Battery capacity is estimated to be 3000mAh.

Further reading: Nokia X5, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Microsoft Partners With Rajasthan Government on Digital Literacy
Nokia X5 Leaked Press Images Tip Larger Notch, Thicker Bezels Compared to Nokia X6; Price Details Tipped
Samsung Galaxy J8
