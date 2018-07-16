Nokia X5 reportedly has a new launch date

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus, the much-rumoured smartphone will reportedly launch on July 17. The Nokia handset was first said to be scheduled for a July 11 launch but due to some last minute issues at the venue, it has been postponed. Following several leaks and rumours surrounding the Nokia X5, HMD Global had teased the launch of the smartphone last week. As per previous reports, the Nokia X5 looks a lot like the recently launched Nokia X6 but might come with slightly thicker bezels and a larger notch.

As per a post by HMD Global on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company has apologised to its fans for not launching the Nokia X5 on July 11. It said that there were issues with the launch event venue. However, the Finnish company has not provided a new date for the launch of the upcoming handset. However, thanks to some other reports, we expect the Nokia X5 will get unveiled soon.

According to the Russian site Akket, the Nokia X5 will be officially announced on July 17. However, HMD Global has not confirmed the report, so we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company. Since this is just a rumour, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

As per earlier reports, the Nokia X5 will launch in China for a price of less than CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,400). According to the previously leaked renders, the Nokia X5 has been shown to sport a large display notch on the front, with Nokia branding on the chin. On the back, there could be a vertically stacked dual camera setup with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is seen in a Blue colour variant.

The Nokia X5 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It could come with 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone. Previously, certain leaks had suggested that the Nokia X5 will sport a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, courtesy the notch. The handset is expected to get multiple variants with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

The Nokia X5 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and bear a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone might get an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling. Battery capacity is estimated to be 3000mAh.