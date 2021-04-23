Nokia X20 will not ship with a wall charger, as per the product page of the smartphone. Nokia licensee HMD Global launched the smartphone earlier this month in Europe and it will go on sale next month. The Finnish company says that this has been done to reduce the ecological impact of the Nokia X20. Previously, companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi had announced that they will not ship wall chargers with their smartphones as they move towards sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

As per the product page of the Nokia X20, the company has highlighted that the retail box of the smartphone will not have a plastic wall charger and that the smartphone case in the box is “100 percent compostable”. The specifications page of the Nokia smartphone also has no mention of a wall charger in the list of in-box contents. HMD Global launched the smartphone in Europe on April 8.

Apple was the first major company to stop shipping wall adapters with the launch of its iPhone 12 lineup. Samsung soon followed Apple and announced that its future models will not come with included accessories, such as a wall charger and earphones. The company said that gradually removing the accessories from its phone could help make it more sustainable. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had also announced that retail boxes of Mi 11 smartphones will not bundle a charger inside.

