Nokia X20 5G has allegedly got US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification and has also reportedly been spotted on Indian IMEI database, hinting at India launch. While Nokia brand licensee HMD Global hasn't revealed any official information about the smartphone, it is holding an event on April 8 where it may launch the smartphone along with the rumoured Nokia G10. Nokia X20 5G was previously spotted on Geekbench and is claimed to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It will most likely run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The FCC listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows a phone with model number TA-1341, believed to be of Nokia X20, that is equipped with 5G connectivity. The documents also show the Nokia phone's back panel and reveal that the rumoured Nokia X20 5G could feature a circular rear camera module. Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image showing a smartphone with the same TA-1341 model number on the Indian IMEI database. If this model number truly belongs to the Nokia X20, then the listing means that the smartphone could launch in India soon.

Nokia X20 price

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the smartphone could be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is expected to be launched on April 8 along with Nokia G10.

Nokia X20 specifications

While both the FCC and IEMI listings do not reveal any information about Nokia X20 5G, the Geekbench listing of the phone suggests that phone could come with 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 11. The NokiaPowerUser report mentioned above claims that the phone will feature another variant with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It could be offered with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The report also mentions that the Nokia X20 may come with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It may feature a 16-megapixel front shooter. The phone is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 10W fast charging. It is to be noted that the price and specifications are all speculations at this point and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

