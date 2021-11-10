Technology News
  Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia X100 phone will be available for purchase starting November 19.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 November 2021 19:03 IST
Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia X100 packs a 4,470mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nokia X100 offers 18W fast charging support
  • Nokia X100 comes in Midnight Blue colour
  • Nokia X100 has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter

Nokia X100 has been launched in the US. The latest 5G smartphone from Nokia licensee HMD Global shares similar specifications to Nokia X10 which was launched earlier. Nokia X100 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset. The new Nokia phone runs on Android 11 and features a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. Nokia X100 packs a 4,470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia X100 price, availability

Nokia X100 price has been set at $252 (roughly Rs.18,700) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model, according to a report by Pocketnow. The official Nokia website doesn't reveal any pricing details.

The handset comes in Midnight Blue colour. Nokia X100 will be available for purchase starting November 19. To recall, Nokia X10 was launched with a price tag of EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,400).

Nokia has not shared any details about the product's Indian availability yet.

Nokia X100 specifications

As mentioned, Nokia X100 runs on Android 11 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well.

Nokia X100 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB). Further, Nokia is providing 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage with the handset.

For photos and videos, Nokia X100 features a quad rear camera unit with ZEISS optics. It houses a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the handset features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Nokia X100 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers face unlock feature. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.1, FM radio, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The new Nokia phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Nokia X100 has a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The company claims that the battery can last up to two days on a single charge. The handset measures 9.1x171.44x79.7mm and weighs 217 grams.


Nokia X100

Nokia X100

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4470mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G Power (2022) Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
