Nokia X launch is expected in China on May 16. Touted to be the latest mid-range smartphone, and the first one from the brand with a display notch, the Nokia X has now been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The listing reveals certain design elements and partial hardware specifications of the handset. Model number on the TENAA listing is Nokia TA-1099. The phone is expected to arrive in Blue, Black, and Silver White.

Nokia X specifications

As per the listing, the upcoming Nokia X is expected to run a near-stock version of Android 8.1.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. There is expected to be 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB (via microSD).

In terms of optics, the Nokia X will get a vertical dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors. Previously, rumours had suggested the presence of a Carl Zeiss lens in the rear camera, however a mention of that is not to be found in the TENAA listing. Front camera specifications are currently not known, and the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and USB support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 147.2x70.98x7.99mm and weight is 151 grams.

Separately, the Nokia X was recently teased in a promotional banner that reveals a glass and aluminium design, a display notch on front, a vertical dual camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there is a slight bottom chin on the bottom with standard Nokia branding. Further, a report also suggests that the price of the Nokia X in China is expected to start from CNY 1,600 (roughly Rs. 16,900).