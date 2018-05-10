Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X Specifications, Design Spotted in TENAA Listing

 
, 10 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X Specifications, Design Spotted in TENAA Listing

Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • The listing reveals the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Model number of the phone is Nokia TA-1099
  • Nokia X launch in China is set for May 16

Nokia X launch is expected in China on May 16. Touted to be the latest mid-range smartphone, and the first one from the brand with a display notch, the Nokia X has now been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The listing reveals certain design elements and partial hardware specifications of the handset. Model number on the TENAA listing is Nokia TA-1099. The phone is expected to arrive in Blue, Black, and Silver White.

Nokia X specifications

As per the listing, the upcoming Nokia X is expected to run a near-stock version of Android 8.1.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. There is expected to be 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB (via microSD).

In terms of optics, the Nokia X will get a vertical dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors. Previously, rumours had suggested the presence of a Carl Zeiss lens in the rear camera, however a mention of that is not to be found in the TENAA listing. Front camera specifications are currently not known, and the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and USB support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are 147.2x70.98x7.99mm and weight is 151 grams.

Separately, the Nokia X was recently teased in a promotional banner that reveals a glass and aluminium design, a display notch on front, a vertical dual camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, there is a slight bottom chin on the bottom with standard Nokia branding. Further, a report also suggests that the price of the Nokia X in China is expected to start from CNY 1,600 (roughly Rs. 16,900).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia X, Nokia, Android, TENAA, Nokia X Specifications
US Drone Programme Taps Apple, Passes Over Amazon, China's DJI
Nokia X Specifications, Design Spotted in TENAA Listing
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 Launch Today: Specifications, Price, and More You Should Know
  2. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  3. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Price in India, Release Date Revealed
  4. OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale to Be Held From May 13 on Amazon India
  5. Android P Beta Is Now Available for These Phones
  6. Human-Sounding Google Assistant Sparks Ethics Questions
  7. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 13 to Take on Flipkart's Sale
  8. Android P: The 7 Big New Features You Need to Know About
  9. OnePlus 6 Trade-in Programme Debuted Ahead of Launch
  10. Is Your Xiaomi Phone Showing Inappropriate Ads?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.