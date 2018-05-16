Nokia X6 Launch Expected Today, Teased to Sport iPhone X-Like Notch

Nokia X6 is expected to be launched by HMD Global today in China. The company has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone on May 16, and so far, it has shown the front of the smartphone in teasers - most prominently highlighting the iPhone X-style notch in the display. The name of the smartphone that's being launched is a little uncertain however, and while most rumours agree a Nokia X-Series smartphone is being launched, they go either way on whether the name is Nokia X or Nokia X6. A more recent leak though, claims the Nokia X6 name is now final.

As we mentioned, HMD Global has thus far teased only the front of the new Nokia X smartphone (the most recent teaser can be seen above), however, a major retailer - Suning.com - had revealed the back panel as well, and a vertical dual camera setup is clearly visible, with the fingerprint sensor below. The image clearly matches design of the alleged Nokia X listing on the TENAA telecommunications certification site. The Nokia X6 launch is set to begin at 2:40pm CST (12:10pm IST) today at the Beijing Minsheng Museum of Modern Art, and the launch will be live streamed on JD.com, Suning.com, and Tmall.com, apart from numerous other live stream partners.

HMD Global teaser for a May 16 Nokia smartphone launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nokia

Of course, there have been numerous Nokia X and Nokia X6 leaks in the past, with the aforementioned alleged TENAA listing and an even more recent Geekbench listing some of the more credible ones. According to these, the Nokia X or Nokia X6 can be expected to run Android 8.1.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to run on an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, speculated to either be the Snapdragon 636 or MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. There is expected to be 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, expandable up to 128GB (via microSD).

The Nokia X is said to sport two 16-megapixel sensors in its vertical dual rear camera setup, while front camera specifications remain a mystery still. Dimensions of the handset were listed on TENAA at 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, with a weight of 151 grams. As for the rumoured Nokia X6 price, the smartphone is expected to cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.