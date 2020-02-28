Technology News
Nokia Feature Phone Pops Up on TENAA Listing, Bears Resemblance to XpressMusic Series

The new Nokia feature phone could be for all those looking for another dose of nostalgia

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 28 February 2020 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA/ Slashleaks

A new Nokia smartphone was spotted on Chinese certification site, TENAA

Highlights
  • A new Nokia phone was spotted on TENAA recently
  • It’s reported to have a 2.4-inch display and support only 2G networks
  • We could expect it to launch soon

HMD Global has done a good job marketing nostalgia in the form of the revival of classic Nokia phones such as the 8110 4G 'banana phone'. Now, according to a listing on Chinese certification site TENAA, we could have another member added to HMD Global's feature phone family. A feature phone going by the model number ‘TA-1212' has surfaced, sporting a keypad and red accents on the sides. This resembles the old Nokia XpressMusic series a little bit, so it's possible that the new phone could launch under the same moniker.

Images from the TENAA listing as reported by Slashleaks, shows a candy bar phone with a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels, a 0.36GHz single-core processor, 8MB of RAM, and 16MB of storage. The phone is also said to come with a 1,200mAh battery. The listing also reveals the phone's dimensions, which are 123.75×52.43×13.1mm, and a weight of 88 grams.

The sides of the phone have two red strips, which hint that it could be music-centric smartphone. However, judging by the processor, it will most likely be a basic feature phone such as the Nokia 110 (2019) and not KaiOS. At the back, we just have a single VGA camera and a LED flash. We've also noticed two big slits on the top and bottom for the earpiece and speaker respectively. If this is indeed a revival of one of the XpressMusic Nokia phones, then it's possible that both of them can act as loudspeakers. Notably, the phone will also be a 2G-only device, which means it might only be launched in certain markets.

Further reading: Nokia, TENAA
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

