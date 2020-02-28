Photo Credit: TENAA/ Slashleaks
HMD Global has done a good job marketing nostalgia in the form of the revival of classic Nokia phones such as the 8110 4G 'banana phone'. Now, according to a listing on Chinese certification site TENAA, we could have another member added to HMD Global's feature phone family. A feature phone going by the model number ‘TA-1212' has surfaced, sporting a keypad and red accents on the sides. This resembles the old Nokia XpressMusic series a little bit, so it's possible that the new phone could launch under the same moniker.
Images from the TENAA listing as reported by Slashleaks, shows a candy bar phone with a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels, a 0.36GHz single-core processor, 8MB of RAM, and 16MB of storage. The phone is also said to come with a 1,200mAh battery. The listing also reveals the phone's dimensions, which are 123.75×52.43×13.1mm, and a weight of 88 grams.
The sides of the phone have two red strips, which hint that it could be music-centric smartphone. However, judging by the processor, it will most likely be a basic feature phone such as the Nokia 110 (2019) and not KaiOS. At the back, we just have a single VGA camera and a LED flash. We've also noticed two big slits on the top and bottom for the earpiece and speaker respectively. If this is indeed a revival of one of the XpressMusic Nokia phones, then it's possible that both of them can act as loudspeakers. Notably, the phone will also be a 2G-only device, which means it might only be launched in certain markets.
