Technology News
loading

Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design

Nokia TA-1322 is seen sporting a 3,900mAh battery.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 December 2020 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design

Nokia TA-1322 was also reportedly spotted on a Russian certification website

Highlights
  • Nokia TA-1322 has a circular rear camera module
  • It has a fingerprint scanner on the back
  • Nokia TA-1322 could either be Nokia 7.3 or Nokia 4.4

A Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1322 has been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The smartphone is listed with a 3900mAh battery and a diagram that shows the smartphone's design and the placement of its antenna. The same handset has also reportedly been spotted on a Russian certification website. While the name of the smartphone is not known, earlier reports suggest that the phone could be the Nokia 4.4 or Nokia 7.3.

As per the listing on the FCC website, the smartphone with model number TA-1322 from HMD Global, the Finnish company that is the licensee of Nokia phones, has been certified. Apart from the 3,900mAh battery, the listing carries a sketch of the phone that shows a circular rear camera module and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

A Nokia smartphone with the same TA-1322 model number also made it to a Russian certification website a few days ago, according to a report by Nokia Power User. An earlier report from the same publication suggests that the phone could launch as Nokia 4.4. However, a 91Mobiles report speculates it to be a variant of the Nokia 7.3.

While there is no information on the Nokia 4.4, rumour mill has it that HMD Global has the launch of Nokia 7.3 in the works. The smartphone has been tipped as an upcoming phone on several occasions in the past. It was also allegedly spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification website. Noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, also leaked the renders of the phone that show the smartphone with a quad camera setup inside a circular camera module and a circular fingerprint scanner just below it.

As reported earlier, the Nokia 7.3 could feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a hole-punch cut-out on the display for the selfie camera. It has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, and feature a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 24-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia TA 1322, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 4.4, Nokia, HMD Global
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
LG Stylo 7 Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  2. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  4. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  6. Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for College Students
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  9. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  10. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report
  2. Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design
  3. LG Stylo 7 Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page Goes Live in India, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Vivo Y20 (2021) With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 8T Getting November 2020 Security Patch, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users With OxygenOS Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com