Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped

A new Nokia phone with the model number TA-1274 has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission site, hinting at a launch in the future. The FCC listing reveals the battery life of the phone, alongside a few other specification details. What this new Nokia phone will be called is still a mystery for now, but this listing shows that HMD Global is working on a new Nokia phone for the global market.

The FCC site has listed the Nokia TA-1274, and the phone is tipped to pack a 4,380mAh battery. Furthermore, the listing also reveals that the device contains receivers which tune and operate between 30MHz-960MHz in the following bands: GSM850, WCDMA B and 5, LTE B and 5, LTE B and 12, and LTE BAND 17. The Nokia phone is listed to support FM Radio as well. Apart from this, nothing else is revealed on the certification site.

This is the first we are hearing of the Nokia TA-1274 and there's very little information available to speculate as to which phone this may be. The Nokia 2.4 was recently spotted on Geekbench also hinting at a launch in the future. This budget device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and is tipped to pack 2GB of RAM. The benchmarking site hints that the Nokia 2.4 will run on Android 10. This rumoured Nokia 2.4 is expected to be the successor of the Nokia 2.3 launched in December last year.

In India, HMD Global recently launched its feature phone Nokia 5310. The phone comes with dual-SIM support and offers as much as 22 days of battery life on a single charge. Further, the new Nokia phone features dedicated music keys as well as dual speakers. The Nokia 5310 has a VGA camera at the back that is paired with an LED flash. It also comes preloaded with an MP3 player and wireless FM radio. The feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 3,399.