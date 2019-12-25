Nokia TA-1213 Passes Bluetooth Certification, May Launch as Nokia 1.3

A new budget Nokia phone with model number TA-1213 has been spotted on Bluetooth certification site. This certification hints that HMD Global is gearing up to launch another affordable phone. The company recently launched the Nokia 2.3, and the Android One device came with modest specifications and a premium-looking build. HMD Global has been launching many phones in the affordable segment this year, while flagship models were very few. Based on the Bluetooth listing, even this upcoming model is an affordable phone.

The Bluetooth site has listed a phone from HMD Global with model number TA-1213. This phone has been listed to support Bluetooth 4.2. Furthermore, it is also noted to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 series processor, hinting that the phone is an affordable one. Because the company recently launched the Nokia 2.3, this new variant could be the Nokia 1.3 Android Go phone, the successor to the Nokia 1 Plus. Of course, this is pure speculation from our end, and HMD Global could launch a completely different device altogether. The Bluetooth listing was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser.

There's little else that is known about the TA-1213 model from HMD Global, but more details should appear as launch date nears. HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 2.3 in India after launching it in Egypt earlier this month. The latest Android One phone packs a dual camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Nokia 2.3 is priced in India at Rs. 8,199 and will go on sale from December 27.