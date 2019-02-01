NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia TA-1157 Stops by US FCC, Reveals Dual Camera Setup and Other Specifications

, 01 February 2019
Photo Credit: Slashleaks

Highlights

  • The Nokia TA-1157 is said to have a dual camera setup
  • It will be a part of Google’s Android One Programme
  • The device has a 3000mAh battery

A new Nokia smartphone was spotted on its visit to the US FCC revealing key specifications and schematics of the upcoming device. This Nokia smartphone that bears a TA-1157 model number is said to be an Android One device with a dual camera setup at the back. The camera module is vertically stacked and has the dual camera setup along with the single LED flash. It has a fingerprint scanner below the camera module and the design language is similar to what we have seen on recent Nokia smartphones.

The recent listing on the official FCC website was first spotted by popular leaks website Slashleaks. The smartphone measures 148.95mm in length and 71.3mm in width and measures 165.1mm diagonally. Based on the specification sheet revealed by the FCC filing, the device will have support for Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and have support for LTE bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, and 41. The schematics of the Nokia TA-1157 also reveal that the device will have an NFC antenna around the camera module.

Nokia's upcoming smartphone that bears the TA-1157 model number is said to have two variants. The base variant has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage while the higher variant has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It could have a microSD card slot which will let users expand storage further.

The filing also reveals a 3,000mAh battery and we can expect it to be a part of Google's Android One programme like other Nokia devices. This was all the information we could gather from the FCC filings. Looking at the model number and the specifications, the TA-1157 could be a successor to the Nokia 3.1 or the Nokia 5.1. The timing is such that it might be possible for Nokia to launch this smartphone at MWC 2019.

