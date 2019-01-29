NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia TA-1152 Model Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019; May Be Nokia 1 Plus

, 29 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia TA-1152 Model Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019; May Be Nokia 1 Plus

The new Nokia phone could debut at MWC 2019 next month

Highlights

  • Nokia TA-1152 is said to be designed for India
  • The new Nokia phone could be the rumoured Nokia 1 Plus
  • The smartphone is expected to have entry-level specifications

While the tech world is largely anticipating the Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019, HMD Global is now rumoured to have another Nokia phone in the pipeline that could be showcased alongside the penta-lens camera smartphone next month. The mysterious Nokia phone reportedly carries model number TA-1152. It is speculated especially for the Indian market. Some previous reports mentioned the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 Plus as the company's few new phones that could head to the MWC this year. The latest revelation could be related to the Nokia 1 Plus. The new Android Go model is expected to be the successor to the Nokia 1 that HMD Global had launched as its most affordable smartphone in India last year.

The Nokia phone with model number TA-1152 will be the next model by HMD Global for India, reports DroidShout. It is believed that the new handset will debut in the country soon after Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

HMD Global is speculated to bring the Nokia 9 PureView as the showstopper at the MWC next month. The penta-lens camera phone could come with a dedicated low-light supporting technology from Light and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to have Google's Android One branding and a separate 5G-supported variant.

However, the Nokia 8.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus are also likely to be showcased at MWC this year. Some early renders of the Nokia 8.1 Plus showed a punch-hole selfie camera, similar to the one featured on the Honor View 20. Interestingly, HMD Global itself hinted at the new camera technology in a recent teaser.

That being said, the newly leaked model seems to be associated with the Nokia 1 Plus that will be the company's next affordable model. The smartphone is rumoured to have entry-level hardware, including 1GB of RAM, quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC, and a qHD+ (480x960 pixels) display. It is could run Android 9 Pie (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Live Photo Leaked, CEO Says Offerings Will Meet Customer Expectations
YouTube Officially Details Video Download Recommendations; Android, iOS Users Get Reordered Video Resolution Options
Nokia TA-1152 Model Leaked Ahead of MWC 2019; May Be Nokia 1 Plus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  2. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
  4. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  5. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  6. Redmi Note 7 Global Variant Teased Yet Again, Launch Imminent
  7. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus Prices Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000
  9. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor May Launch Soon in India
  10. PM Modi Weighs in on PUBG Mobile Addiction
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.