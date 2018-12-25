NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia TA-1124 Spotted With Snapdragon 439 SoC in Alleged Certification Listings

, 25 December 2018
Nokia TA-1124 Spotted With Snapdragon 439 SoC in Alleged Certification Listings

Nokia 2.1 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG as well

Highlights

  • Nokia TA-1124 was spotted listed on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG
  • It is listed with a Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • Nokia TA-1124 is also listed to sport a 5.99-inch display

Ever since it decided to reincarnate the Nokia brand, HMD Global has launched several budget and mid-range devices till date. In a new development, the company is apparently working on another budget smartphone with model number Nokia TA-1124. The smartphone has allegedly just appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicating that it is set to launch soon. The FCC listing tips few specifications, while a Nokia device with the same model number has also received Bluetooth certification as well.

NashvilleChatterClass spotted the Nokia TA-1124 on FCC first, and the listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB. The listing also states that the Nokia smartphone will sport a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. At the back, the budgeted device is set to sport a dual camera setup - with one 13-megapixel autofocus sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor with fixed focus. The FCC listing also mentioned an 8-megapixel sensor for the 'photo camera' and it could be referring to the selfie sensor, the report states. The battery is expected to be between 3,400mAh to 3,500mAh.

Furthermore, the Nokia TA-1124 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website (first by NokiaPowerUser). According to the listing, the Nokia TA-1124 is tipped to support Bluetooth version 4.2 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The new Nokia smartphone could launch alongside the Nokia 9 flagship device. The Nokia 9 has seen a lot of delay reportedly due to production issues of its penta-lens camera setup. Both the devices are now expected to launch together at one HMD Global event.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia TA 1124

