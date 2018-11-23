NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Smartphones Get 3 Servify-Powered Insurance Plans in India

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Smartphones Get 3 Servify-Powered Insurance Plans in India

Highlights

  • HMD Global has introduced three insurance plans
  • Two can be purchased within 15 days of buying the phone
  • The third can be purchased within a year of buying

Nokia licensee HMD Global on Thursday announced insurance offerings for its range of Nokia smartphones in India, in partnership with Servify. The insurance plans start from Rs. 399, and are meant to safeguard against risks over and above the purview of standard warranty. Three types of insurance plans were launched, all with 12-month covers.

The first is the Nokia phones insurance plan with accident and liquid damage protection, while the second is the Nokia phones screen protection plan. Both of these plans are only available for purchase within 15 days of buying a Nokia smartphone. The third plan is extended warranty, which is available for purchase 365 days from the smartphone's purchase date.

HMD Global adds that more details and purchase options are available on Nokia.com/phones, Nokia mobile support app, and Servify.in.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, HMD Global, India, commented on the launch of the Servify-powered insurance plans, "Nokia phones stand for reliability and trust and we are taking this promise even further by partnering with Servify to offer affordable and comprehensive insurance and extended warranty plans. We have been speaking to our fans across the country and believe that this initiative will help them care for their Nokia smartphones and protect their investments."

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify, added, "We are extremely happy to partner with HMD Global to launch insurance and extended warranty plans for Nokia smartphones... We will make our best efforts to deliver an uncomplicated and transparent experience for Nokia smartphone fans by leveraging our after-sales tech platform."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto Z4 Key Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 8150 Expected on Moto Z4
Nokia Smartphones Get 3 Servify-Powered Insurance Plans in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  2. Google Pulls Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  10. Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.