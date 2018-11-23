Nokia Smartphones Get 3 Servify-Powered Insurance Plans in India

Nokia licensee HMD Global on Thursday announced insurance offerings for its range of Nokia smartphones in India, in partnership with Servify. The insurance plans start from Rs. 399, and are meant to safeguard against risks over and above the purview of standard warranty. Three types of insurance plans were launched, all with 12-month covers.

The first is the Nokia phones insurance plan with accident and liquid damage protection, while the second is the Nokia phones screen protection plan. Both of these plans are only available for purchase within 15 days of buying a Nokia smartphone. The third plan is extended warranty, which is available for purchase 365 days from the smartphone's purchase date.

HMD Global adds that more details and purchase options are available on Nokia.com/phones, Nokia mobile support app, and Servify.in.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, HMD Global, India, commented on the launch of the Servify-powered insurance plans, "Nokia phones stand for reliability and trust and we are taking this promise even further by partnering with Servify to offer affordable and comprehensive insurance and extended warranty plans. We have been speaking to our fans across the country and believe that this initiative will help them care for their Nokia smartphones and protect their investments."

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify, added, "We are extremely happy to partner with HMD Global to launch insurance and extended warranty plans for Nokia smartphones... We will make our best efforts to deliver an uncomplicated and transparent experience for Nokia smartphone fans by leveraging our after-sales tech platform."