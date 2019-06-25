Nokia smartphone buyers exchanging their old Nokia handsets can avail an additional value of 10 percent on top of the price of their existing models. The new offering comes through the ongoing "Exchange Festival" that HMD Global has launched in India in partnership with Cashify. The additional bumped-up value will be provided until June 28 on all Nokia smartphones that are available for purchase through the Nokia eStore in the country, Cashify said in a press statement on Tuesday. Customers can also exchange smartphones from other brands by leveraging the latest tie-up. However, the additional 10 percent value is exclusive to old Nokia smartphones.

To avail the benefits of the "Exchange Festival" offer, you need to visit the Nokia eStore and pick a smartphone model of your choice. After that, check the availability of the handset you've selected by entering your pin code. This will help you know whether the exchange offer is available in your city.

Now, the online listing will show you a Start exchange button. You need to press the button to get the exchange quote for your old smartphone. This will notably include the additional 10 percent value on the price of the old smartphone.

Once the new Nokia smartphone will be delivered to your address, Cashify will schedule the pickup of your old device and will generate the payment as per the original quote.

"Nokia has been one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market when it comes mobile handsets and Cashify is committed to make the upgrade program for Nokia phone customers a hassle-free affair," said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify, in the statement. "We are sure there will be more partnerships for Nokia smartphones in the future and with the expansion, we are doing in the online and offline markets in India, we are looking forward to adding more horizons to our services."

Notably, this isn't the first time when Cashify has tied up with a smartphone vendor in India. The company earlier this year launched an exchange programme in the country by partnering with Vivo. Similarly, it collaborated with Xiaomi in April to launch its "Mi Recycle" feature within the MIUI Security app.