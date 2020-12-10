Technology News
loading

Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch on December 15

Nokia is expected to unveil Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 9.3 PureView as well but reports suggest that will happen in the first half of 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 December 2020 17:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch on December 15

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Nokia Mobile

It will be Nokia’s first Android 10 (Go edition) smartphone in China

Highlights
  • Nokia to launch an Android 10 (Go edition) smartphone in China
  • The phone will be unveiled on December 15
  • Nokia has not shared any more details about the phone

Nokia will launch an Android 10 (Go edition)-powered smartphone on December 15 in China, the company shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. This will be Nokia's first phone for the Chinese market running the lightweight version of Android 10 OS. The post does not come with any specifications for the phone or even its name, but it would be interesting to see what workaround Nokia has used to bring the Google apps-powered OS to China.

Nokia is going to unveil a new smartphone, presumably a budget-friendly one, running Android 10 (Go edition) in China on December 15. The company shared the development through a post on Weibo that does not carry much except the text “#NokiaFL# is purer and more concise!” (translated).

This will be the first Nokia smartphone running Android 10 (Go edition) in China. Android 10 (Go edition) depends on Google apps for mail, maps, voice assistance, and more. Since Google apps do not work in China, Nokia may have found some workaround to bring Android 10 (Go edition) to the country.

Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 9.3 PureView soon. The specifications for Nokia 5.4 were recently tipped, alongside the listing for another Nokia phone on TENAA. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a quad rear camera setup.

On the other hand, Nokia 9.3 PureView was expected to launch towards the end of this year but a recent report claimed that it has been postponed to the first half of 2021. Nokia 5.4 will be a budget-friendly offering while the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be a flagship smartphone from the company.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Android Go, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India

Related Stories

Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch on December 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  2. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  3. Redmi 9 Power Set to Launch in India on December 17
  4. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Online
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  7. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch on December 15
  2. Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India
  3. Google Fined EUR 100 Million, Amazon Fined EUR 35 Million by French Watchdog CNIL for Breaching Cookie Rules
  4. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Adds ‘Year in Search’ Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020
  6. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Through Dark Web
  7. Google Health Studies App for Android Will Let Users Participate in Research Studies
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Getting Revamped UI With Find Tab, Improved Alexa Integration, More
  9. Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 6.55-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 65W Fast Charging, Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com