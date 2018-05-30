Nokia phones made a comeback in the global market when HMD Global unveiled the first set of next-gen Nokia smartphones back at MWC 2017. And, since launch, the Finnish brand has been known to provide latest Android updates for most of the handsets in its lineup. Ahead of the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 launch earlier this week, the company confirmed that Android P will be rolled out to all Nokia phones launched till date. Additionally, the Nokia 2 will receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update in June.

Android P software update will arrive across all price segments in Nokia's lineup, from the budget Nokia 1 to the premium Nokia 8 Sirocco, HMD Global's global marketing manager, Neil Broadley was cited to say by Android Authority. While the 2017 range seems to have received a fortunate upgrade, the 2018 lineup was expected to receive an Android P update as part of the two-year update guarantee that Android One programme brings to the table - in the past, HMD Global has confirmed the Nokia 5 (2017) and Nokia 6 (2017) will get Android P updates. Additionally, the Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 will run an Android Oreo (Go Edition) version of Android P once the update reaches the handsets.

Nokia has been one of the fastest adopters of Google's Android updates. At Google I/O 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus became one of the first third-party handsets to receive Android P Developer Preview 2.

The Nokia 2, launched back in October 2017, will get its Android 8.1 Oreo update soon, as reportedly mentioned by HMD Global at Tuesday's smartphone launch event. This update will be rolled out to the entry-level handset in June this year. This will make it the last Nokia-branded smartphone to receive an Android Oreo update after the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 got updated to the operating system earlier this year.

To recall, HMD Global has launched the new Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 at an event held in Moscow on Tuesday. While Nokia 2 (2018) runs Android Oreo (Go edition), the Nokia 3 (2018) and Nokia 5 (2018) are part of the Android One programme.