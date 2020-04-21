HMD Global, the Nokia-brand licensee, on Tuesday announced that it will extend the warranty period on all Nokia phones whose warranty expired or is expiring between March 15 and May 15 of this year. The Finnish company announced that the warranty period is extended by 60 days. The development comes around a time when several countries have announced nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The company's India arm has also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that warranty extension is also applicable in India where a nationwide lockdown is in place until May 3.

In a note, HMD Global explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's Repair and Returns services are "experiencing some disruption."

"To ensure we can still deliver on our promise, we are extending the warranty on your Nokia phone by 60 days," HMD Global in the note added. The note also highlighted that customers in Europe and the US, where Nokia's Online Repair and Return Services are available, can "still choose to book their phones" to avail services. The company will repair and return the phone "within the timeframe outlined."

Meanwhile, users who want to check the warranty date of their smartphones online will need to enter the model's IMEI code on Nokia's support webpage. Android users can find their EMEI code by going to phones' Settings > About Phone > Status > IMEI Information. In case your phone has two IMEI-codes, provide IMEI1. Nokia feature phone users can check IMEI code by entering *#06# on the keypad when on the main screen.

With this, HMD Global joined the band of smartphone manufacturers who recently announced a warranty extension on their products due to novel coronavirus pandemic. Companies including Realme, Huawei and its sub-brand, Honor last month extended warranty of not just smartphones but for all of its products in India.

Earlier this month, Lenovo and Motorola also announced a global warranty extension of products till May 31. South Korean giant Samsung too extended the warranty coverage on its entire portfolio in India till May 31.