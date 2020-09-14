Technology News
HMD Global Announces Launch Event for ‘New Nokia Phones’ on September 22

HMD Global could launch the recently leaked Nokia 3.4 during the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2020 18:53 IST
HMD Global may unveil more than one phone during the event

HMD Global may unveil more than one phone during the event

Highlights
  • The event will begin at 8.30pm IST on September 22
  • Past report hints that Nokia 2.4 may be launched
  • Nokia 3.4 is also expected to launch alongside

HMD Global is hosting a launch event on September 22. This event, like all the other recent ones, is going to be held virtually. The event will be live streamed via Nokia Mobile YouTube channel. HMD Global hasn't announced the name of the phones arriving next week. It is largely expected that the company may launch the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 during the event. Nokia 3.4 has been leaked on several occasions in the recent past and it is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup.

The company has announced that the September 22 launch event will begin at 4pm BST (8:30pm IST). The invite reads, “Join us as we unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones with a very special guest.” This could mean more than one phone may launch at the event next week. However, everything is speculation at this point.

Past reports indicate that HMD Global may launch the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 during the launch event. The Nokia 2.4 is tipped to pack up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery and may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

HMD Global launch event to begin at 8.30pm IST

Nokia 3.4 has been a victim of many leaks recently as well, and HMD Global may also launch this model during the digital event on September 22. A recently leaked render suggests the Nokia 3.4 to have a circular camera module at the back, a rear fingerprint sensor, and power button and volume controls on the right side of the phone. There is another button on the left edge of the phone, and it could be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 3.4 is expected to feature a 6.52-inch (720x1,600) hole-punch display with 20:9 ratio. It may be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC, and paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage options are tipped to be at 32GB and 64GB and these may support further expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The circular module at the back is tipped to have a triple camera setup. It may include a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel image sensor, and a 2-megapixel image sensor. Up front there may be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 3.4 is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and is rumoured to support a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

