Nokia Smartphone Launch Teased for December 5, Could Be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, or Nokia 2.3

To recall, HMD Global had unveiled Nokia 8.1 at an event on December 5 last year.

By | Updated: 23 November 2019 13:51 IST
Nokia Smartphone Launch Teased for December 5, Could Be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, or Nokia 2.3

Nokia 8.1 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 26,999

Highlights
  • Nokia Mobile Twitter account has posted a teaser video
  • Nokia 8.2 may debut on December 5 as the successor to Nokia 8.1
  • Nokia 5.2 is also in the rumour mill for quite some time

Nokia smartphone family is set to receive a new member soon. While precise details about the addition are yet to be revealed, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced that it is launching a new product on December 5. This could be the Nokia 8.2 if we look at the global launch date of the Nokia 8.1. However, some recent developments suggest that the new phone could be the Nokia 2.3. There have been some rumours about the launch of the Nokia 5.2 as well.

The official Nokia Mobile account on Twitter has posted a brief, 15-second video to announce the December 5 launch of the new product. The teaser video doesn't reveal any particular details around what the company has planned for next month. Nevertheless, comments made to the tweet posted by HMD Global point largely to the Nokia 8.2 that would come as the successor to the Nokia 8.1.

 

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 8.1 back on December 5 last year. It, thus, makes sense to speculate its successor will come on the same date this year.

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 has a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and notch design as well as the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supported Bothie feature.

The Nokia 8.1 was launched in India shortly after its global announcement in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 26,999. The handset initially had 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, though it also received 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option in February. The smartphone, however, recently received a price cut and is available at as low as Rs. 14,999. It originally came with Android 9 Pie, and the company released Android 10 update for the phone earlier this year.

Aside from the Nokia 8.2, HMD Global is speculated to unveil the Nokia 2.3. The handset surfaced in a distributor database and is rumoured to come in three distinct colour options. Further, it could come as the successor to the budget-focus Nokia 2.2 that was launched in June.

HMD Global could also have plans to unveil the Nokia 5.2 on December 5. The rumoured smartphone was spotted in a coupled of leaked images back in July and is codenamed Nokia 'Daredevil'. The smartphone is said to have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and include the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

We will need to wait until the official announcement to understand what HMD Global has planned for the Nokia fans. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some rumours and leaks hitting the Web in the coming days to suggest what's cooking up behind the scenes.

OnePlus Discloses Data Breach, Says Some Customers' Personal Information 'May Have Been Exposed'
Nokia Smartphone Launch Teased for December 5, Could Be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, or Nokia 2.3
