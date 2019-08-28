Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global

Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global

HMD Global has ditched its Evenwell technology in favour of Android Pie’s Adaptive Battery feature.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global

All Nokia phones with Android 9 Pie now support Adaptive Battery

Highlights
  • HMD Global was earlier using Evenwell tech to manage battery like
  • The Nokia phones no longer include Evenwell
  • New Nokia phones will support Adaptive Battery out of the box

HMD Global, the Nokia-brand licensee, has announced that it has moved from its aggressive battery-saving technology to Adaptive Battery feature that was introduced by Google with the Android 9 Pie version. The company revealed that it gradually started migrating phones that were getting updated to Android Pie from previous Android versions to Adaptive Battery and the switch is now complete for all devices. The company also added that the Nokia phones that are being released with Android 9 Pie out of the box don't include the company's older battery saving technology called Evenwell.

“Adaptive battery uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery and is more intelligent AI driven approach for battery and performance management and is available across the range of Nokia smartphones running Android 9 Pie,” HMD Global wrote on its community website.

“When our devices that launched with Android N or Android O originally upgraded to Android 9 Pie, we started to gradually disable Evenwell while carefully monitoring end user feedback. Now we have completely disabled Evenwell from our legacy devices so even if you see the solution there, it does not do anything,” the company added.

The solutions like Evenwell have long been criticised for being over-enthusiastic about closing background processes, in turn breaking key third-party functions, to save some battery juice. As battery tech hasn't improved at the same pace as other smartphone components, the smartphone makers sometimes opt for drastic measures to give the smartphone owners more battery life.

“This affects most of the apps which are not just another browser window. Most affected are alarm clocks, health trackers, automation apps or simply anything which needs to do some job for you at a particular moment when you don't use your phone,” Don't Kill My App, a website launched to shame OEMs for their extreme battery saving technologies, writes in its mission statement.

HMD Global currently ranks third among the worst offenders, however thanks to its switch to Adaptive Battery, its ranking is likely to improve.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Evenwell, HMD Global, Android Pie, Adaptive Battery
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  8. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  2. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  4. Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global
  5. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  6. Realme Q Series of Smartphones Confirmed, 4 Devices to Launch on September 5
  7. Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
  8. Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
  9. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  10. US Said to Have Received More Than 130 License Requests to Sell to Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.