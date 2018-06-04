Nokia 'Phoenix' With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launch Tipped for Later This Year

Just a few days ago, HMD Global announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 at its Moscow event. While the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 sport taller 18:9 displays, the Nokia 2.1 makes do, yet again, with the same 16:9 panel. Additionally, the Nokia 3 (2018) and Nokia 5 (2018) are part of the Android One programme, while the Nokia 2 (2018) runs Android Oreo (Go edition). While availability and timelines for India launch are yet to be announced, HMD Global's plans for its winter roadmap seems to have now leaked. Apparently, the company is planning for another smartphone launch in autumn/ winter, powered by the latest Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Tipster Roland Quandt has leaked information on Twitter regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone. It is apparently codenamed Phoenix, and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The chip was recently announced, and was first integrated in the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE launched last week. The all-new Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip (SoC) mobile processor is more powerful than the Snapdragon 660 SoC, but not as capable as the top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. The 10nm octa-core chip includes two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores that are clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Nokia 'Phoenix' will probably have an 18:9 display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage internally, and ZEISS branded optics, but this is all just speculation for now.

The tipster claims that Google is also working on a Snapdragon 710 chip integrated smartphone, and it is currently codenamed as Bonito. An earlier tweet by Quandt had tipped that the tech giant is working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone for 2019 and it will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. The upcoming mid-range Google Pixel handset may come with Android Go out-of-the-box. However, for this year, Google is focused on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL scheduled for this fall, alongside the commercial roll out of Android P.