Technology News
loading

Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO

HMD Global has not revealed the classic Nokia phone it plans to bring back.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 17:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO

HMD Global has launched a trio of classic phones in the past couple of years

Highlights
  • HMD Global might launch a new retro Nokia phone on January 25
  • Details of the upcoming phone’s name or hardware are not known yet
  • The Finnish company revived two classic Nokia phones last year

Nokia-branded retro phones have seen a revival of interest - especially in the feature phone segment - within the past couple of years, as Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global revived the flip phone factor and also brought back the famed Nokia 8110 "Matrix Phone". Now, the company is teasing the launch of yet another ‘original' Nokia phone that might debut later this month. HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, has teased the launch of a Nokia original phone, which most likely will turn out to be a classic Nokia feature phone revived with modern hardware and a few new tricks up its sleeve to cater to actual buyers, rather than just pulling the nostalgia strings.

Sarvikas did not name-drop the Nokia original phone in his tweet, but he did hint at a possible launch date later this month. The HMD Global executive mentioned the Chinese New Year in his tweet, which could well be the day when the company unveils yet another modernised version of a classic Nokia phone. And since the Chinese New Year will be celebrated on January 25, we won't have to wait much longer for another retro Nokia phone to make its debut. But so far, HMD Global is yet to reveal to any additional details about its upcoming Nokia original phone, such as its name, or internal specifications.

HMD Global revived the Nokia 8110 'Matrix Phone' and launched the Nokia 8110 4G phone late in 2018, adding modern features such as 4G connectivity, more powerful internals, and a different OS - KaiOS in this case - which allows users to access YouTube, WhatsApp, and a host of other modern apps. Later in 2019, the company launched the Nokia 2720 Flip phone, which also ran KaiOS and had the Snapdragon 205 SoC ticking at its heart. The Finnish company also brought back 2012's Nokia 110 and launched an upgraded version - Nokia 110 (2019) - last year. It added 4G support and came preloaded with the Snake game.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia Original, HMD Global
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special

Related Stories

Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  2. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  3. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  6. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Laptop Brand Trademark Listing Spotted in India
  7. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  10. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
  2. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
  3. Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special
  4. Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
  5. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
  6. Flipkart Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax
  8. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
  9. Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series
  10. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.