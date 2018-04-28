Nokia X6 was expected to unveil yesterday in China, but HMD Global did not make a splash with its iPhone X-lookalke. Apparently, the Nokia X6 launch will be held roughly 2 weeks from now, with the company posting a photo of the handset, showing the notch above the display. The handset, however, may be called the Nokia X instead of the X6, going by a HMD Global post. Apart from this, the company seems to be working on a relaunch of the Nokia N8-00 smartphone.

Two posts on Weibo by HMD Global confirm that the company will be unveiling its next smartphone - the Nokia X - at an event scheduled for May 16, going by the loose translation. The photo shown in the post reveals Nokia's first smartphone will sport a notch and an edge-to-edge display. Apart from that, there is a slight chin on the bottom that comes with Nokia branding.

As per previous reports, the upcoming Nokia X (or Nokia X6) is expected to run Android One-based Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will most likely sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of internals, the smartphone might arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. On the back, the phone might get a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel Carl Zeiss lens.

Apart from this, a teaser posted on Weibo, HMD hinted towards the launch of a modernised version of a phone from the N series. The teaser states that the Nokia N series made its debut on April 27 in 2005, exactly 13 years back. The image shows the Nokia N8 so it wouldn't be entirely wrong to assume that this is the phone that will be relaunched between April 27 and May 2.

Photo Credit: Weibo