Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch Launching on May 16, Nokia N8 Relaunch on the Cards Too

 
, 28 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch Launching on May 16, Nokia N8 Relaunch on the Cards Too

Photo Credit: Nokia/ Weibo

Highlights

  • The announcement was made via a post on Weibo
  • Nokia N8 was launched 13 years back
  • A modern version of Nokia N8 might arrive soon

Nokia X6 was expected to unveil yesterday in China, but HMD Global did not make a splash with its iPhone X-lookalke. Apparently, the Nokia X6 launch will be held roughly 2 weeks from now, with the company posting a photo of the handset, showing the notch above the display. The handset, however, may be called the Nokia X instead of the X6, going by a HMD Global post. Apart from this, the company seems to be working on a relaunch of the Nokia N8-00 smartphone.

Two posts on Weibo by HMD Global confirm that the company will be unveiling its next smartphone - the Nokia X - at an event scheduled for May 16, going by the loose translation. The photo shown in the post reveals Nokia's first smartphone will sport a notch and an edge-to-edge display. Apart from that, there is a slight chin on the bottom that comes with Nokia branding.

As per previous reports, the upcoming Nokia X (or Nokia X6) is expected to run Android One-based Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will most likely sport a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of internals, the smartphone might arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. On the back, the phone might get a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel Carl Zeiss lens.

Apart from this, a teaser posted on Weibo, HMD hinted towards the launch of a modernised version of a phone from the N series. The teaser states that the Nokia N series made its debut on April 27 in 2005, exactly 13 years back. The image shows the Nokia N8 so it wouldn't be entirely wrong to assume that this is the phone that will be relaunched between April 27 and May 2.

nokia n8 teaser Nokia X Weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia X, Nokia X specifications, Nokia X6, Nokia, Mobiles, Android, HMD Global, Nokia N8
Prime Price Hike Gives Amazon Warchest for Fight Over Postal Costs
Koinex Launches Crypto-to-Crypto Trading at Zero Cost in India
Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch Launching on May 16, Nokia N8 Relaunch on the Cards Too
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. How to Download the Data WhatsApp Has on You
  2. Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch to Launch on May 16, Nokia N8 Teased
  3. OnePlus 6 Working Unit With Android 8.1 Oreo Spotted in Live Image
  4. Airtel Rs. 219 Recharge With 1.4GB Data Per Day for 28 Days Launched
  5. Redmi S2 Listing Spotted on Certification Site, Mi Pad 4 Specs Leaked Too
  6. Best Earphones Under Rs. 1,000
  7. Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an AC in India
  8. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Go on Sale in India
  9. Amazon Echo Speakers, Xbox One X, Sony 49-inch Smart LED TV, And More
  10. Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 a Redmi Note 5 Pro Killer?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.