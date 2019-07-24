Technology News
  • Nokia Mobile Fan Festival Offers Gift Cards Worth up to Rs. 4,000 on Nokia Phones, Free Screen Replacement, and More

Nokia Mobile Fan Festival Offers Gift Cards Worth up to Rs. 4,000 on Nokia Phones, Free Screen Replacement, and More

An exchange discount of 10 percent is also on the table.

Updated: 24 July 2019 16:38 IST
Buyers can avail a gift card worth up to Rs. 4,000 and no-cost EMI plans as well

Highlights
  • Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 also come with a 10 percent exchange discount
  • Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 buyers will get a gift card worth Rs. 1,000
  • More offers for Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea subscribers are available

HMD Global has kicked off the Nokia Mobile Fan Festival in India, bringing a host of offers on a wide range of Nokia phones. As part of the sales fest, buyers can win an assured gift card worth Rs. 4,000 on the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1. Moreover, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement and an additional exchange discount of 10 percent on the two phones. The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 can also be purchased with an assured reward that comes as a gift card worth Rs. 1,000, in addition to other offers.

The Nokia Mobile Fan Festival offers on the aforementioned phones can only be availed if the purchase is made from the official Nokia website and that too, only on July 24 and July 25. The Nokia 8.1, which is currently going for Rs. 19,999, will let users win a gift card worth Rs. 4,000 after using the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL'. The same promo code can be used for the Nokia 7.1 as well to get a gift card worth Rs. 4,000.

Other offers on the two phones include a 10 percent exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and one-time free screen replacement. Airtel subscribers can take advantage of the company's extra data offer and get up to 360GB of additional data on the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharge plans. However, the gift card and free screen replacement offers are only valid on purchases made before July 25. Also, the free replacement offer is only valid for a span of six months from the date of purchase.

Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 purchases will be rewarded with a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 on using the ‘FANFESTIVAL' promo code. Additionally, buyers can avail the benefit of no-cost EMI, instant cashback of Rs. 2,500 (only for Vodafone and Idea subscribers), and one-time free screen replacement if the purchase is made before July 31. The Nokia Mobile Fan Festival offers are applicable on all storage and colour variants of the four Nokia phones mentioned above.

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Stock Android without bloatware
  • Bad
  • Sluggish performance
  • Camera performance and quality issues
  • Low battery capacity, slow charging
Read detailed Nokia 4.2 review
Display5.71-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3060mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
