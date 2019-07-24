HMD Global has kicked off the Nokia Mobile Fan Festival in India, bringing a host of offers on a wide range of Nokia phones. As part of the sales fest, buyers can win an assured gift card worth Rs. 4,000 on the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1. Moreover, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement and an additional exchange discount of 10 percent on the two phones. The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 can also be purchased with an assured reward that comes as a gift card worth Rs. 1,000, in addition to other offers.

The Nokia Mobile Fan Festival offers on the aforementioned phones can only be availed if the purchase is made from the official Nokia website and that too, only on July 24 and July 25. The Nokia 8.1, which is currently going for Rs. 19,999, will let users win a gift card worth Rs. 4,000 after using the promo code ‘FANFESTIVAL'. The same promo code can be used for the Nokia 7.1 as well to get a gift card worth Rs. 4,000.

Other offers on the two phones include a 10 percent exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and one-time free screen replacement. Airtel subscribers can take advantage of the company's extra data offer and get up to 360GB of additional data on the Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 recharge plans. However, the gift card and free screen replacement offers are only valid on purchases made before July 25. Also, the free replacement offer is only valid for a span of six months from the date of purchase.

Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 purchases will be rewarded with a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 on using the ‘FANFESTIVAL' promo code. Additionally, buyers can avail the benefit of no-cost EMI, instant cashback of Rs. 2,500 (only for Vodafone and Idea subscribers), and one-time free screen replacement if the purchase is made before July 31. The Nokia Mobile Fan Festival offers are applicable on all storage and colour variants of the four Nokia phones mentioned above.