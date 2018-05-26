HMD Global has started teasing a new Nokia phone launch for May 29. The Finnish company uses hashtag #ChargedUp to suggest a handset or multiple handsets with a large battery. We could assume the awaited global variant of the Nokia X6 as the showstopper of the event. The first Nokia X series model comes with Quick Charge 3.0 that helps deliver 50 percent of power in 30 minutes. Some previous speculations, however, hinted at the arrival of the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 refreshes that are likely to upgrade the user experience over last year's respective models. The new teaser emerges just in a week's time after the company raised $100 million (roughly Rs. 677 crores) to boost its growth.

According to the teaser posted from the official Nokia Mobile account on Twitter, the May 29 launch is happening in Moscow at 7:40pm MSK (10:10pm IST). The teaser doesn't confirm any particular model that HMD is set to launch this time. However, the #ChargedUp hashtag suggests that the company is pointing to an enhanced battery or some charging-related improvements. A formal invite previously confirmed that HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche, CMO Pekka Rantala, and CPO Juho Sarvikas will be present at the venue.

If we take a look at all the previous rumours and leaks, the May 29 launch could be the best place for the Nokia X6 global variant that has been speculated following its China launch. HMD Global's Sarvikas suggested the development of the global variant by hosting a Twitter poll last week that was aimed at determining the demand of the handset in global markets. "Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too," the executive had tweeted while kicking off the poll.

The Nokia X6 price starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,100). All these variants went on sale for the first time earlier this week for which the company reportedly garnered nearly 700,000 registrations. But the entire stock vanished in 10 seconds.

Nokia X6 specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, featuring an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera sensors work with preloaded AI features and come with HDR support. Besides, the smartphone has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 3060mAh battery.

Alongside the Nokia X6 global variant, as we mentioned, there are rumours around the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 refreshes that are likely to be the upgrades of the models that debuted last year. HMD Global also recently came in the headlines for preparing the Nokia 3.1 with a dual camera setup. This could also arrive at the May 29 launch event.