Nokia Most Consistent With Software and Security Updates, OnePlus Second: Counterpoint Report

A total of 20 Nokia-branded phones that were sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 have reportedly been updated to Android 10.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 October 2020 16:42 IST
Nokia-branded phones lead research firm Counterpoint’s trust rankings in 2020

Highlights
  • Nokia phones are lauded for reliable monthly security patches as well
  • OnePlus managed to update seven eligible phones to Android 10
  • Oppo seems to be the most inconsistent with security updates

HMD Global's Nokia-branded phones lead research firm Counterpoint's trust rankings in 2020. Nokia phones have been lauded for providing the most comprehensive software and security updates. The brand has the highest share of the portfolio recommended for enterprise use. A total of 20 Nokia-branded phones that were sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 have been updated to Android 10 operating system by HMD Global. OnePlus comes in second with seven handsets updated to Android 10 sold in the same period. Counterpoint reports that Nokia-branded phones also lead in build quality as they reportedly apply tougher tests than the industry average.

The Counterpoint report highlights that Nokia is the best performing when it comes to Android OS software version updates, whereas Vivo seems to be the worst. Only 24 percent of Vivo phones sold between the period Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 were updated to Android 10. A large percentage of phones still remain on Android 9 Pie, and a significant chunk is stuck on Android Oreo as well. LG is not too far with only 25 percent of phones sold in the same time receiving Android 10 OS updates. Lenovo and Oppo are also very inconsistent with their update strategy with only 36 percent and 50 percent phones getting the Android 10 update, respectively.

Huawei and Xiaomi have more than 65 percent of phones sold between the same period running on Android 10, Counterpoint reports. Comparatively, Samsung has over 89 percent of phones running on Android 10 OS, while Realme is relatively better than Xiaomi with 73 percent phones sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 running on Android 10.

Both Nokia-branded phones and OnePlus phones account for 100 percent of handsets sold between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020 running on Android 10. HMD Global has reportedly updated 20 eligible phones, whereas OnePlus has updated a total of seven phones to Android 10.

Counterpoint reports that HMD Global has been consistent with security patches as well, with all of the phones sold between Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 receiving regular monthly updates. OnePlus falls a little behind with 90 percent frequency in rolling out monthly patches. Samsung is reported to be extremely poor with security patches with only 22 percent monthly frequency recorded. Oppo is listed to be the most inconsistent when it comes security updates.

Apart from consistency in software and security updates, Counterpoint notes that Nokia phones undergo tougher tests than the industry average. “When considered alongside the faster software and security updates the strong build quality means Nokia phones will last the test of time which is increasingly important at a time when global device replacement cycles are getting longer, now approaching 30 months,” Associate Director, Tarun Pathak says.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

