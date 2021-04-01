Nokia licensee HMD Global has sent out media invites for a launch event on April 8, and it is largely anticipated to launch multiple phones in the X-series and the G-series. This could include the rumoured Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 phones and Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 phones that have been leaked recently. The X-series phones are expected to be budget 5G phones and are reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 phones are tipped to sport quad rear cameras and have 5,000mAh batteries.

The company has sent out invites confirming a launch event on April 8. The invite says the event will begin at 3pm UK time (7.30pm IST) but does not offer any details on which phones are expected to launch. It is largely anticipated to launch new G-series and X-series phones. Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 were leaked recently, and they are reported to be priced starting at Rs. 11,999 in India. In Europe, the phones may be priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,900) and EUR 169 (roughly Rs.14,500), respectively. The two handsets are reported to come in Blue and Purple colour options.

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 specifications (expected)

Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 phones are expected to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box and feature 6.38-inch HD+ displays with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Nokia G10 could be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, whereas Nokia G20 is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phones are expected to come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For storage, the phones are expected to come with 32GB and 64GB variants that could both be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Both Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are expected to include a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensors, and a 2-megapixel macro sensors. At the front, the phones may feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handsets are reported to pack 5,000mAh batteries with 10W charging. Connectivity options are reported to include 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM (Nano) slots, dual microphones, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G price, specifications (expected)

Coming to Nokia X10 5G and Nokia X20 5G, the phones' possible pricing and specifications were reported by NokiaPowerUser recently. Nokia X10 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 25,800) for the 6GB + 32GB storage model and Nokia X20 5G is reported to be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. Nokia X10 5G is tipped to come in Green and White colours, whereas Nokia X20 5G may come in Blue and Sand shades. Both the phones are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Nokia X20 5G past leaks also suggest that the phone may run on Android 11 and have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide senor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.