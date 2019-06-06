lens camera setup smartphone is the only major Nokia-branded device that was announced at MWC 2019 but is yet to reach the Indian shores. The company has also been teasing the launch of another phone, and that phone is being teased by the Nokia Mobile Global Twitter handle as well.

The Nokia India event will begin at 11.30am IST in New Delhi. The company has been rolling out a host of teasers running up to the launch, and based on the teasers a new phone that has a waterdrop-style notch and face unlock is being teased. The phone is also teased to sport a dedicated Google Assistant button to easily wake up the voice assistant. The Finnish company is using hashtag #GetAhead that suggests some compelling features on the new model. Nokia is also hosting a global event in Italy today, and we can expect the same phone to launch internationally as well.

HMD Global was first rumoured to launch the Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia X71 as the India variant, but new teasers seem to suggest a waterdrop-style display notch on the phone. The Nokia X71 comes with a hole-punch display.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India (expected)

Alongside this new unnamed phone, HMD Global is largely expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in India as well, as mentioned above. The phone's big USP is its penta-lens camera setup at the back, and it was first launched at MWC 2019. It recently passed through BIS certification as well, indicating an imminent India launch. The Android One-based phone carries a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 48,700) internationally, and its price in India can be expected to be similar. Of course, we don't have long to wait for its India pricing and availability details.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Nokia 9 PureView packs a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The key feature of the phone is its penta-lens rear camera setup, which consists of the three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors with Zeiss optics, while a 20-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,320mAh battery with support for wireless charging.