The Nokia brand, aiming to make a big comeback in one of its favourite markets, is now selling a range of its phones via its official site in India. HMD Global, the Finnish company which holds the licence for the Nokia brand, has opened its online mobile in the country. Interested buyers can now purchase phones and accessories in India directly through the website.

On the website, Nokia has listed smartphones as well as feature phones, besides accessories. The company has also mentioned that it will offer free shipping with all units. It has also promised secure payment options for the handsets. Additionally, there is a 10-day return policy that Nokia says, is "subject to seller terms."

Notably, the website has listed every Nokia smartphone and feature phone that is in the Indian market, but not all of them are available for sale. When it comes to Android-powered smartphones, just the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 8 are available for purchase. The Nokia 6 is not available to buy. Meanwhile, most Nokia feature phones including Nokia 3310 Dual SIM, Nokia 216 Dual SIM, Nokia 150 Dual SIM, and more have been listed. However, the Nokia 8810 4G is currently not available for purchase.

In terms of accessories, Nokia has listed a range of earphones, cases, chargers, and USB cables. However, currently all of the available accessories are "out-of-stock."

When it comes to the latest handsets that Nokia has launched recently, we have budget options like the Nokia 1 to premium handsets like Nokia 8 Sirocco, and retro options such as the Nokia 8110 4G. The list also includes the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6 (2018).