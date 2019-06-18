Technology News
HMD Global Says Moving Nokia Phone Data Collection to Finland for Security

HMD Global says the move would deliver a better customer and device experience for Nokia phone users.

Updated: 18 June 2019 19:06 IST
HMD Global Says Moving Nokia Phone Data Collection to Finland for Security
Highlights
  • HMD Global has partnered Google Cloud and CGI for the move
  • The Nokia phones data collection centre will now be in Finland
  • The centre will store phone activation and performance data

HMD Global, which makes and markets Nokia-branded phones, on Tuesday announced its partnership with consultancy firm CGI and Google Cloud to move and store phone activation and performance data at the Google Cloud Region in Hamina, Finland for better protection.

The move would deliver a better customer and device experience for Nokia phone users, by improving the speed and accuracy of device enhancements delivered to Nokia phones, the company said in a statement, that added, "Nokia phones move data collection centre to Europe in a move that reinforces HMD Global's commitment to data security."

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said, "Fans world-wide value our unique product promise; that every Nokia smartphone on Android One will receive regular security updates for 3 years, alongside OS upgrades for 2 years. We want every Nokia smartphone to stay fresh for longer and to ensure everyone can enjoy the latest innovations from Google, and so we strive to bring the latest OS upgrades from Android faster than any other manufacturer. This is why consumers can rely on their Nokia smartphone, they just keep on getting better with time.”

The move coincides with the company's commitment to adhere to all applicable European security measures and legislation, including EU data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

CGI has created infrastructure between the back-end data collection and smartphones with an efficiently built architecture and optimised cost structure.

"We want to remain open and transparent about how we collect and store device activation data and want to ensure people understand why and how it improves their phone experience. This change aims to further reinforce our promise to our fans for a pure, secure and up to date Android, with an emphasis on security and privacy through our data servers in Finland" Sarvikas added.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

HMD Global, Nokia, Google Cloud, CGI, Data Collection Centre
Gadgets 360 Staff
HMD Global Says Moving Nokia Phone Data Collection to Finland for Security
