Nokia G50 was launched on Wednesday as the latest affordable 5G phone by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia phone comes with a waterdrop-style display and carries triple rear cameras. The Nokia G50 also includes 64GB of onboard storage and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Currently, the Nokia G50 is exclusive to the UK market. It is, however, likely to be available in other markets over time. The phone will sit next to the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 that are the company's affordable 4G phones in the Nokia G series.

Nokia G50 price, availability

Nokia G50 price has been set at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colours and is available for purchase in the UK. Details about the launch of the Nokia G50 in markets including India are yet to be announced.

Announcing the all new #NokiaG50 - a future-proofed smartphone that gives you all the tools you need to take brilliant images 🙏​

The phone's 48MP triple camera delivers breath-takingly detailed pictures that you'll absolutely love. ​

Capture the beauty in everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/QI5AKDQLoe — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 22, 2021

Nokia G50 specifications

The Nokia G50 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia G50 houses the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia G50 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Nokia G50 carries 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HMD Global has provided a 5,000mAh battery (removable) on the Nokia G50 that comes along with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 173.83x77.68x8.85mm and weighs 220 grams.