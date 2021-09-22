Technology News
loading

Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia G50 price is set at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2021 18:58 IST
Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia G50 comes with an HD+ display

Highlights
  • Nokia G50 is initially available for purchase in the UK
  • The new Nokia phone comes with 64GB of onboard storage
  • Nokia G50 features two different colour options

Nokia G50 was launched on Wednesday as the latest affordable 5G phone by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia phone comes with a waterdrop-style display and carries triple rear cameras. The Nokia G50 also includes 64GB of onboard storage and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Currently, the Nokia G50 is exclusive to the UK market. It is, however, likely to be available in other markets over time. The phone will sit next to the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 that are the company's affordable 4G phones in the Nokia G series.

Nokia G50 price, availability

Nokia G50 price has been set at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colours and is available for purchase in the UK. Details about the launch of the Nokia G50 in markets including India are yet to be announced.

 

Nokia G50 specifications

The Nokia G50 runs on Android 11 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia G50 houses the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia G50 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Nokia G50 carries 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HMD Global has provided a 5,000mAh battery (removable) on the Nokia G50 that comes along with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 173.83x77.68x8.85mm and weighs 220 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G50 price, Nokia G50 specifications, Nokia G50, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo F19s Launch Date in India Set for September 27, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition ‘Coming Soon’

Related Stories

Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  3. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  4. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  7. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  10. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. HP 11-inch Tablet PC With a Flippable Camera Launched; New Devices With Windows 11 Compatibility Announced
  2. Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo F19s Launch Date in India Set for September 27, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition ‘Coming Soon’
  4. Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS
  5. Chrome 94 Released for Android, macOS, Windows, Linux: What's New
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More
  7. Facebook Overpaid $5 Billion in FTC Fine to Protect Mark Zuckerberg, Shareholders Reportedly Allege in New Lawsuit
  8. Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll
  9. Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Company Join Hands to Bring Iconic Classics in 'Creative New Ways'
  10. Flipkart Xtra Launched to Onboard Individuals as Delivery Executives Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com