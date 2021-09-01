Technology News
loading

Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Nokia G50 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 September 2021 17:15 IST
Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Highlights
  • Nokia G50 is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Nokia G50 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Nokia G50 may come in Midnight Sun and Blue colour options

Nokia G50, an upcoming smartphone from HMD Global, has leaked in fresh renders. Key specifications of the phone have also leaked alongside the price. The Nokia G50 is tipped to feature a circular-shaped camera module at the back situated at the top centre of the back panel and is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and may feature a 6.38-inch LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch.

German media firm WinFuture has leaked official-looking renders of the Nokia G50 ahead of its rumoured launch. The phone is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch front display panel with slim side bezels and a significant chin at the bottom. The phone has a circular camera module that houses triple rear cameras and a flash. The Nokia logo is seen to be embossed at the back and on the display chin as well. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right spine with the fingerprint scanner seen to be integrated inside the power button. The report says that the Nokia G50 may come in Midnight Sun and Blue colour options.

The housing of the Nokia G50 is reported to be plastic and the phone is likely to feature a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G octa-core SoC and its price is reported to be somewhere at EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 19,800).

Nokia G50 was leaked by the Finnish company accidentally via Instagram. The post was removed shortly after it was published but screenshots managed to make their way online. The renders leaked by WinFuture show the exact same design as leaked by the Instagram post. The post also confirmed that the phone will offer 5G connectivity as well as a 48-megapixel primary sensor on its triple rear camera setup. Past leaks also suggest that the Nokie G50 may run on Android 11.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G50, Nokia G50 specifications, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector

Related Stories

Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com