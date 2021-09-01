Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Nokia G50, an upcoming smartphone from HMD Global, has leaked in fresh renders. Key specifications of the phone have also leaked alongside the price. The Nokia G50 is tipped to feature a circular-shaped camera module at the back situated at the top centre of the back panel and is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and may feature a 6.38-inch LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch.

German media firm WinFuture has leaked official-looking renders of the Nokia G50 ahead of its rumoured launch. The phone is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch front display panel with slim side bezels and a significant chin at the bottom. The phone has a circular camera module that houses triple rear cameras and a flash. The Nokia logo is seen to be embossed at the back and on the display chin as well. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right spine with the fingerprint scanner seen to be integrated inside the power button. The report says that the Nokia G50 may come in Midnight Sun and Blue colour options.

The housing of the Nokia G50 is reported to be plastic and the phone is likely to feature a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G octa-core SoC and its price is reported to be somewhere at EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 19,800).

Nokia G50 was leaked by the Finnish company accidentally via Instagram. The post was removed shortly after it was published but screenshots managed to make their way online. The renders leaked by WinFuture show the exact same design as leaked by the Instagram post. The post also confirmed that the phone will offer 5G connectivity as well as a 48-megapixel primary sensor on its triple rear camera setup. Past leaks also suggest that the Nokie G50 may run on Android 11.