Nokia G50 5G price and specifications have leaked ahead of the official launch of the smartphone. The upcoming handset from Nokia is speculated to come with a 6.82-inch IPS panel with a 1,640×720 pixels resolution. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC. The handset is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Said to be based on Android 11, the Nokia G50 5G smartphone will reportedly get 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of in-built storage.

Nokia G50 5G price (rumoured)

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the European pricing and full specifications of the Nokia G50 5G via Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will be priced at EUR 259/ EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 22,500/ Rs. 23,400). It is said to come in Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun colour options.

Nokia G50 5G specifications (rumoured)

As per the tipster, the Nokia G50 5G will feature a 6.82-inch IPS panel with a full-HD+ resolution of 720x1640 pixels. A Snapdragon 480 chipset is said to be present under the hood of the device and it is likely to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

The tipster says the dual-SIM smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia G50 5G is said to feature an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The device will have support for 1080p video recording at 30fps. The smartphone is said to launch with Android 11 operating system. It is tipped to receive two years of software upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Nokia G50 5G is said to feature a 4,850mAh battery. The tipster says connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is said to measure 8.85mm in thickness and weigh 190 grams.