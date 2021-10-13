Nokia G300 has been launched as the most affordable 5G phone from the company. The new model by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global comes with a waterdrop-style notch design and carries triple rear cameras. Nokia G300 also includes OZO Audio support that is claimed to bring a spatial audio experience to videos. It comes preloaded with features including a dedicated night mode and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For next-generation cellular connectivity, the Nokia G300 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone also supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia G300 price, availability

Nokia G300 price has been set at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Meteor Grey colour and will be available for purchase in the US starting October 19. It will initially be limited to prepaid carriers Straight Talk and TracFone Wireless. Details about the global pricing and availability of Nokia G300 are yet to be revealed.

Nokia G300 specifications

The new Nokia G300 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Nokia G300 offers an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Nokia G300 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded within the power button.

HMD Global has provided a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Nokia G300 measures 169.41x78.43x9.28mm.