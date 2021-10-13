Technology News
loading

Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia G300 price has been set at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2021 11:11 IST
Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia G300 comes with a 20:9 display that has a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Nokia G300 will be available for purchase in the US starting October 19
  • The new Nokia phone is powered by Snapdragon 480
  • Nokia G300 comes in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM

Nokia G300 has been launched as the most affordable 5G phone from the company. The new model by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global comes with a waterdrop-style notch design and carries triple rear cameras. Nokia G300 also includes OZO Audio support that is claimed to bring a spatial audio experience to videos. It comes preloaded with features including a dedicated night mode and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For next-generation cellular connectivity, the Nokia G300 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone also supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia G300 price, availability

Nokia G300 price has been set at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Meteor Grey colour and will be available for purchase in the US starting October 19. It will initially be limited to prepaid carriers Straight Talk and TracFone Wireless. Details about the global pricing and availability of Nokia G300 are yet to be revealed.

Nokia G300 specifications

The new Nokia G300 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Nokia G300 offers an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Nokia G300 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded within the power button.

HMD Global has provided a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. Nokia G300 measures 169.41x78.43x9.28mm.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nokia G300

Nokia G300

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4470mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G300 Price, Nokia G300 Specifications, Nokia G300, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Cloud Unveils Carbon Footprint Tracker, Satellite Imagery Suite
Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  2. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
  3. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Moto G51 5G Specifications Tipped, May Come With Snapdragon 750G
  8. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  9. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Asked by US Senator to Retain Documents Linked to Whistleblower Testimony
  4. Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Cloud Unveils Carbon Footprint Tracker, Satellite Imagery Suite
  6. Tesla Said to Lease Office Space From HP to Expand Presence in California
  7. Twitter Rolls Out New Advertising Features, Revamped Algorithm Ahead of E-Commerce Push
  8. iPhone 13 Production Likely to Be Cut by as Many as 10 Million Units Due to Chip Crunch: Report
  9. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced, New MacBook Pros and AirPods Expected
  10. Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Awarded NFT Trophy for Winning International Chess Tournament
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com