Nokia G300 5G is rumoured to be the next affordable smartphone from Nokia licensee HMD Global following the launch of the Nokia G50. A new leak claims to have revealed the images and key specifications of the Nokia G300 5G. The smartphone is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. Some of the leaked details seem to match the Nokia G50 smartphone that also debuted with a Snapdragon 480 SoC. Nokia G300 5G is also said to have a triple rear camera with a 16-megapixel main camera along with a 4,470mAh battery.

Nokia G300 specifications (leaked)

Nokia G300's images and specifications were leaked by the website Nokiapoweruser. It claims that the Nokia smartphone will have a TFT display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 386 pixels per inch (ppi). The smartphone is said to run on Android 11 and feature a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, along with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card to 1TB.

As per the leak, the Nokia G300 will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is tipped to get an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset is said to have a 1080p video recording resolution at 30fps.

The Nokia G300 is said to come with a Hearing Aid Compatible (HAC) rating of T3/M3 and offer connectivity features including GPS, Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, and Bluetooth.

Nokia G300 5G smartphone will reportedly pack a 4,470mAh lithium-ion battery. It is said to offer up to 14.4 hours of talktime and a standby time of 28 days and 11.5 hours. The smartphone is tipped to weigh 7.41 ounces (around 210 grams).

Going by the leak, the Nokia G300 5G seems to share many of its specifications and design elements — including a circular rear camera module and a waterdrop-style display notch— with the Nokia G50 handset that was launched earlier this month. However, Nokia licensee HMD Global has not shared any information about the Nokia G300 5G yet.