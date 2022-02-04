Technology News
Nokia G21 Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera, Two Colour Options

Nokia G21 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2022 18:51 IST
Nokia G21 Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera, Two Colour Options

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Nokia G21 could come in at least two colour options

  • Nokia G21 may pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It is tipped to be the successor to Nokia G20
  • Nokia G21 will reportedly pack a 5,050mAh battery

Nokia G21 alleged renders have been leaked suggesting that the smartphone will come in at least two colour options. The images also suggest that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch and a triple rear camera setup. Claimed to be the successor of the Nokia G20 that went live in India in July last year, the rumoured handset is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support and is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations. It was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website earlier this week.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared the images in two sets on Twitter. In the first set, the alleged Nokia G21 is seen with blue colour hue, and the other set has the handset in a grey colour option. It shows that the phone will have a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The news comes a few days after the Nokia smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. The listing on the benchmarking website suggested that the phone will be powered by a Unisoc SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

Nokia G21 specifications (expected)

Recently, a report claimed that the Nokia G21 could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will feature an unidentified Unisoc chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is said to be expandable via a microSD card.

It could sport a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors in the rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Nokia G21 connectivity options are said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and USB Type-C port. It may pack a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia G21

Nokia G21

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Nokia G21, Nokia G21 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
