Nokia G21 has been reportedly launched in select markets as its latest mid-range offering from brand licensee HMD Global. The new Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 that went live in India in July last year. The Nokia G-series handset carries a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset. Nokia G21 is available in a single variant which has 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a 5,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia G21 price, availability

The launch of Nokia G21 was first reported by GSMArena. Nokia's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability of the new Nokia G21 at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either.

However, the handset is currently listed on the Russian e-commerce platform DNS for RUB 15,999 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The handset is listed in a Blue colour option.

To recall, Nokia G20 was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant in July 2021. The handset is offered in Glacier and Night colour options.

Nokia G21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G21 runs Android 11 as per the e-commerce listing. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS (1,600x720 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 269ppi.

Nokia G21 packs an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup along with a LED flash. The 50-megapixel primary camera-led camera unit includes two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, the device carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on Nokia G21 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, proximity sensor, and light sensor. Nokia G21 also has a fingerprint sensor and a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant.

Nokia G21 packs a 5,050mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 164.6x75.9x8.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

