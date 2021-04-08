Technology News
Nokia G20 has reportedly been spotted on TUV Rheinland and EEC (Russia) listings as well.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2021 15:59 IST
Nokia G20 has been spotted on the Geekbench website ahead of its expected launch on April 8. The listing shows that the smartphone could come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone was previously spotted on a Russian retailer's website with a similar RAM capacity and 64GB storage. The smartphone is claimed to have a model number TA-1336, as per alleged TUV Rheinland and EEC (Russia) listings. The Nokia handset is likely to run Android 11.

As per the Geekbench listing, Nokia G20 is powered by MT6765 SoC — believed to be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It scored 148 points in single core and 939 points in multi core tests. This is not the first time that the smartphone has been spotted on a certification website. As per a report by Nokiamob, the smartphone was previously spotted on TUV Rheinland and EEC (Russia) with model number TA-1336. The latter showed that the handset will come with a 10W charger.

The report also said that Nokia G20 could be offered in a Blue colour option, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, as per the Russian retailer's website. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify this independently because the webpage now appears to be removed.

Nokia licensee HMD Global is hosting a launch event today at 3pm UK time (7.30pm IST). The Finnish company is expected to unveil multiple phones in the X-series and the G-series, including the rumoured Nokia G20. Other phones that are expected to debut are Nokia G10, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. Nokia G20 may be priced starting at Rs. 11,999 in India.

As far as specifications are concerned, Nokia G20 is expected to run on Android 11 and feature 6.38-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It may come with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, the phone may feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

